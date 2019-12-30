Queen Elizabeth Dons Bright Yellow Outfit For Sunday Services With Members Of The Royal Family

Queen Elizabeth was dressed to impress as she stepped out to attend a service at Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Sunday. The monarch donned a bright yellow coat paired with a matching black-and-yellow hat.

The 93-year-old was joined by several members of the royal family for the outing, and was accompanied in her car by daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Once at the church, the royal women were joined by Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and his 16-year-old daughter Lady Louise Windsor.

Noticeably absent from the outing was the Queen’s husband, Prince Philip. The 98-year-old recently returned to his Sandringham home after being released from the hospital following a planned stay. Philip also missed the family’s annual Christmas day walk on Wednesday.

WATCH: Prince Charles Gives An Update On Prince Philip’s Health: ‘He’s Being Looked After Very Well’

Fortunately, it seems the Prince may just be resting up after the holidays. His son Prince Charles spoke to well-wishers when he attended church with his mother, and told them Prince Philip was feeling “much better.”

Charles exchanged greetings with other spectators after assuring them Philip was on the mend.

The Queen was met with a warm round of applause from the crowd as she left the church where she smiled and waved at fans.

Wishing the royal family all the best health!