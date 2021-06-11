Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Kate Middleton & Prince William Appear Together For First Time Since Lilibet’s Birth

Senior members of the royal family came out to support Queen Elizabeth’s reception in honor of the G7 summit.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles, and Camila, the Duchess of Cornwall arrived with the Queen at Eden Project, an eco-tourism site created out of an old quarry pit.

The Queen wore a floral, long sleeved dress paired with white gloves and her signature purse.

Following the royals, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden walked in together holding hands.

The leaders took a photo together with the Queen, who were all seated socially distanced before the dinner reception. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson escorted The Queen to the photo with French President Emmanuel Macron by their side.

Earlier in the day, The Duchess of Cambridge hosted Dr. Jill Biden to visit children and teachers at a primary school in Cornwall. The pair took part in a lesson with the young students, fed carrots to rabbits, and took part in a Q&A to discuss the importance of early education.

During the event, Kate was asked by reports about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new baby girl.

“I wish her all the very best,” Kate said. “I can’t wait to meet her. We haven’t met her yet. I hope that will be soon.”



The G7 reception is the first time all the senior members of the royal family have been seen together since the birth of Lilibet Diana.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the arrival of their daughter last Sunday, revealing her name and birth details in a statement to Access Hollywood.

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” the statement began.

“Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs. 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.”

The announcement went on to reveal the heartwarming royal inspiration behind Lili’s first and middle names.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales. … The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family,” the statement concluded.

The couple also shared kind words in a message on their Archewell website, expressing love and gratitude for their new addition and those who have sent good tidings.

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family,” the note read.

Lili joins 2-year-old big brother Archie, who was born shortly before Meghan and Harry’s 1-year wedding anniversary.

