Queen Elizabeth Set To Miss The Epsom Derby For The Third Time In Her 70-Year Reign

Queen Elizabeth is set to skip out on another Platinum Jubilee event.

After the 96-year-old monarch did not attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, a Buckingham Palace source told NBC News that the queen will also miss the 243rd Epsom Derby on Saturday.

“We can confirm Her Majesty won’t be attending the Derby tomorrow but is expected to watch it on television at Windsor castle,” the insider shared.

The prestigious horse race will be the center of the third day of Jubilee celebrations, and it will mark only the third time the monarch has missed the event in her 70-year reign.

The Buckingham Palace source also noted that Queen Elizabeth’s daughter, Princess Anne, is expected to represent the royal family on her behalf at the race.

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie and More Chic Royal Fashion at Jubilee Service View Gallery

Buckingham Place announced on Thursday that the monarch would be missing the National Service of Thanksgiving due to “discomfort” she experienced at the Trooping the Colour parade, which kicked off her Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier that day.

“The Queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade and Flypast but did experience some discomfort,” the statement read. “Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend.”

The queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrates her historic 70 years on the British throne and runs from June 2 to June 5.