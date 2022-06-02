Queen Elizabeth Set To Skip The National Service of Thanksgiving During Her Platinum Jubilee Celebration

Queen Elizabeth is set to skip an event during her Platinum Jubilee celebration this week.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced that the 96-year-old monarch will miss the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday.

“The Queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade and Flypast but did experience some discomfort,” the statement read. “Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend.”

The statement did confirm that she will be participating in Thursday night’s Beacon lighting event at Windsor Castle. However, the queen will reportedly also skip the Epsom Derby on Saturday, which falls on the same day as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Lilibet Diana’s, first birthday.

The news of her skipping Friday’s ceremony comes hours after she was spotted smiling on the balcony at Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour parade. This marks the first time the British monarch has been spotted on the balcony in years.

For the special occasion, Queen Elizabeth wore the same dusty blue Angela Kelly coat dress that she donned for her new royal portrait which was released on Wednesday.

The queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrates her historic 70 years on the British throne and runs from June 2 to June 5.

– Emely Navarro