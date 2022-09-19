Queen Letizia and King Felipe, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert, Queen Rania, More Royals Attend Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

Royal families from around the world attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey.

Among the most notable royals were Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain, who waked into the service arm-in-arm. Queen Letizia, who wore a black birdcage veil and fascinator, appeared to already be overcome with emotion as she walked in. The couple were also joined by King Felipe’s father, Juan Carlos I, which marked his first public appearance since he abdicated in 2014 in favor of his son, who has since distanced himself from his father following numerous accusations of tax fraud and money laundering.

Also in attendance were Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco, who arrived together.

Queen Margrethe and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark arrived at the funeral together, and just last week Queen Margrethe scaled back her own royal celebrations marking her 50th year on the Danish throne.

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Beatrix of The Netherlands also paid their respects to the Queen.

As did Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan and Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan.

Other royals spotted walking into the chapel were Princess Catherine of Serbia, Margareta of Romania and Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy.

Foreign dignitaries also paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden among the early arrivals.

Queen’s 15th Prime Minister, Liz Truss, who met with the monarch at Balmoral just two days before her death on 8 September, was also joined by Labour leader Keir Starmer and former British Prime Ministers, including Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron and his wife, Samantha.

France’s President, Emmanuel Macron, Ireland’s Prime Minister, Micheál Martin, New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, and Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, were also among some of the foreign dignitaries.

More than 500 dignitaries and diplomates were in attendance.

