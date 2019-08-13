Rachel Lindsay Divulges Fantasy Suite Bombshell: I Slept With Two Out Of The Three Guys

“This isn’t a confession… this is a tell-all!”

Rachel Lindsay is spilling all the tea! “The Bachelorette” alum let the confessions fly during her rip-roaring ride on Access Hollywood’s new digital original, Golf Cart Confessions with host Scott Evans.

Rachel, who is set to wed her fiancé Bryan Abosolo this month after she met him on Season 13 of the hit show, dished to Scott that she had a huge secret that she’s kept (until now) about what happened in the fantasy suite.

“You know what I can confess?” Rachel quipped to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans. “People are always like, ‘We’re you intimate with everyone in the Fantasy Suites?'”

“Were you?” Scott asked.

“No, two out of the three,” Rachel admitted. “I have never said that before!”

The 34-year-old attorney, who made history as the first black Bachelorette of the beloved reality show, spent the night in the Fantasy Suite with her final three men back in 2017. Rachel ultimately gave her last rose to Bryan, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t test out the other guys!

“I am not going to tell you which two out of the three (Bryan Abasolo, Peter Kraus or Eric Bigger). But Bryan knows this … I was very honest with Bryan. But he knows, I was very honest in the beginning, and we weren’t together technically … right?”

“It doesn’t count until you put a ring on it,” Rachel proclaimed.

And the confessions didn’t stop there!

Rachel also noted on Golf Cart Confessions that her dad had a big sway regarding who she gave her final rose to.

“I always said that my dad liked two out of the three (contestants), and America liked this guy Peter (Kraus). But my dad was like, ‘Something is off,'” she admitted.

“I really value my dad’s opinion. I started noticing stuff, but to get conformation from my dad, I was like, ‘We see the same things, we think a lot alike.'”

Rachel definitely gave her final rose to the right guy! This month, the lovebirds will be tying the knot in a destination wedding. The reality star told Access Hollywood that the pair first decided on a small wedding overseas, but that quickly changed.

“I wanted a small wedding, it started off with 50 (guests), we are already at 150. So, it’s looking big,” Rachel told Scott. “The location changed; we were trying to go all the way overseas because we wanted to knock out the family members that don’t have passport.”

After the pair say their “I Do’s,” Rachel says they are definitely ready to start a family ASAP.

“I want four kids,” Rachel admitted. “Hopefully there is twins, so we can knock this out of the way, that’s what Bryan wants.”