Rami Malek has found “somebody to love” and it happens to be Lucy Boynton! The two “Bohemian Rhapsody” co-stars have been dating throughout award season and they looked especially cozy at the 2019 SAG Awards on Sunday.

Rami and Lucy walked the silver carpet solo and not as a couple, but inside the award show the duo looked absolutely smitten as they sat next to each other at their table. And they didn’t mind sharing a little PDA in front of their co-stars either! In one sweet photo, Rami is seen standing over his lady love with his arm adorably resting on her shoulder as she looks up at him.

And it didn’t stop there either! When Rami scored the SAG Award for Male Actor In A Leading Role, his eyes went directly to Lucy! He leapt up from his seat and went in for a sweet kiss with his lady and they shared a long hug.

Did anyone else see this sweet moment between Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton!? #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/Cvuzayi6on — Access (@accessonline) January 28, 2019

The duo have definitely kept their romance under the radar throughout award season, but it’s pretty clear that their on-screen chemistry definitely works off-screen too.

And Rami told Access at the SAG Awards that this year has been absolutely unfathomable to him. He dished that he’s always wanted to win a SAG Award and that this moment in time was especially important for him as an actor.

It’s a good thing he has the support of Lucy too!