Rebel Wilson Announces Birth Of Her Daughter Via Surrogate: ‘She’s A Beautiful Miracle’

Rebel Wilson is a mom!

The actress revealed on Monday that she’s a proud mom to a baby girl who was born via surrogate last week. She shared a photo of the bundle of joy wearing a light pink onesie with matching unicorn socks.

The 42-year-old shared that her daughter’s name is Royce Lillian and gushed about becoming a mom in her Instagram post, writing, “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗 I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!”

She continued the post, “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

Adding, “I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”

Just a day before the announcement, the actress set the record straight about her and Ramona Agruma‘s relationship status. After reports surfaced claiming she and her girlfriend were engaged, the “Isn’t It Romantic” actress made it clear that they have not taken that step.

She shared an Instagram Stories video of her and Ramona enjoying the day at Disneyland on Saturday and wrote, “Thanks for the well wishes, but we are NOT engaged!”

The engagement rumors first started swirling in October after Rebel wore a diamond sparkler on her left-hand ring finger to the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala. She also seemed to sport the same rock in a loved-up Instagram snap that month.

While Rebel and Ramona haven’t had gotten engaged, the two seem to be in a great place in their relationship. The lovebirds had a blast coordinating their costumes over Halloween weekend – joining friends for a group Barbie costume on Friday and matching as “The Shining” twins for a Stanley Kubrick-themed party on Saturday.



Rebel went public with her and Ramona’s relationship back in June.

She shared a selfie of them smiling for the camera and wrote, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.”

