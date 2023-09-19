Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Debut Newborn Son Riot Rose In First Photos As Family Of 4

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby boy is ready for his closeup!

The couple officially introduced their 1-month-old son Riot Rose in a series of photos published on Tuesday, posing with the infant and his big brother, 16-month-old RZA.

Baby Riot is seen cradled in his famous mom’s arms while wrapped in a blanket, as Rocky keeps RZA nestled close to him.

Little Riot is also pictured in a sweet shot showing his parents gazing down at him resting on a blanket. The

The newborn sports an adorable blush-colored outfit – a likely nod to his middle name!

News broke earlier this month that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had chosen another unique moniker for their second baby boy!

According to a birth certificate obtained by Access Hollywood, the bundle of joy arrived in early August, roughly six months after the “Work” singer delighted fans with a surprise pregnancy reveal during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

Rih, 35, and Rocky, 34, have seemed to embrace new parenthood and enjoy giving fans the occasional peek at their family life. The pair welcomed RZA in May 2022 and to celebrate their firstborn’s milestone birthday, the “Everyday” artist shared never-before-seen photos of the then-trio on Instagram.

Rihanna, Rocky and RZA were seen spending time together on a beach blanket in one shot, and the hip-hop star also included cute mirror selfies and other candid home pics in the post.

Since starting her family, the fashion and beauty mogul has also gotten honest about new motherhood!

In November 2022, she told Access Hollywood at the Savage x Fenty fashion show that the experience has rocked her world in ways she was still processing!