Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Son RZA Makes Adorable Cameo In Dad’s Beats Commercial

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son RZA made a special cameo in his dad’s directorial debut!

The rapper directed and starred in the new Beats Studio Pro commercial which was released on Thursday. The video featured his new single, “RIOT (ROWDY PIPE’N)” and showed the 34-year-old musician working at his home studio when his partner, Rihanna, asks him to go to the store.

“Babe! Can you go to the store? We ran out of diapers,” she asks from another room.

The “Everyday” rapper then goes on a diaper run to AWGE Bodega, which is named after his creative agency, but along the way, he’s chased by fans and paparazzi. Once inside the store, he grabs a pack of diapers that feature his 14-month-old son as the model!

On the diaper package, RZA looks adorable, and he has a binky in his mouth and a yellow scarf wrapped around his head.

Inside Louis Vuitton’s Star-Studded Paris Fashion Week Show: Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Jay Z, Beyonce & More View Gallery

After securing the package, ASAP rushes home and goes back to working on his music, but there’s one problem.

“Babe! You gotta go back. These are the wrong size!” she yells from the next room as the commercial ends.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their son, RZA, in May 2022.

A$AP Rocky Cradles Rihanna’s Baby Bump In Sweet Backstage Oscars Photos View Gallery

The pair celebrated his first birthday on Instagram with a series of sweet family snaps that showed the happy trio spending time together on a beach blanket. The hip-hop star also included cute mirror selfies and other candid home pics.

The couple is currently expecting their second child. The “Diamonds” singer revealed she was pregnant during her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime performance in February.