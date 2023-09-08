Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Unique Name For Second Child Has Been Revealed

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s second child’s unique name has been revealed!

The singer and rapper have named their newborn son Riot Rose Mayers, a birth certificate obtained by Access Hollywood on Friday confirms.

Their baby was born in early August, and A$AP teased his name that month, telling TMZ in a candid moment that it was “coming soon.”

The “Work” singer shocked fans when she announced she was pregnant with their second child during her 2023 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in February.

The superstar couple are already parents to a 1-year-old son, whose name is RZA Mayers. They welcomed him in May 2022.

To celebrate the major milestone, the “Everyday” rapper shared never-before-seen photos of his family on Instagram.

Since welcoming her little one, Rihanna has also opened up about being a first-time mom!

In November 2022, she told Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans at the Savage X Fenty fashion show that “motherhood is a whole other beast.”

“Life starts over when you become a parent. It’s life like you’ve never known before,” she said.

But there is one thing she loved most about being a mom at the time.

“His eye contact,” she said. “Oh my God, when he looks at me in the eyes, my whole soul is like, I can’t tell if it’s cold or hot. It’s dropping, it’s like amazing.”

The 35-year-old also talked about the strong family unit she built with the rapper.

“It’s amazing to have a friendship like be the center of our entire family and I really love it,” she said.