Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Welcome Second Child (Reports)

Rihanna’s got love on the brain!

The music superstar and beauty mogul has reportedly given birth to her second child with beau A$AP Rocky, according to multiple reports.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Rih and Rocky’s respective teams for comment.

The “Work” singer shocked fans when she announced she was pregnant with their second baby during her 2023 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in February.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together in May 2021, a baby boy named RZA.

In November 2022, Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans chatted with the businesswoman at the Savage X Fenty fashion show, and she talked about the strong family unit she built with the rapper.

“It’s amazing to have a friendship like be the center of our entire family and I really love it, ” she said.

RiRi also gave Access an update on being a first-time mom.

“Motherhood is a whole other beast,” she told Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans. “Life starts over when you become a parent. It’s life like you’ve never known before.”

But there is one thing she was loving most about being a mom at the time.

“His eye contact,” she said. “Oh my God, when he looks at me in the eyes, my whole soul is like, I can’t tell if it’s cold or hot. It’s dropping, it’s like amazing.”