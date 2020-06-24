Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Lizzo & More Celebrities Support Justice In Policing Act

Stars from the music industry are calling for Congress to move swiftly on police reform.

Big names including Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and more signed an open letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy endorsing the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act, which includes sweeping reforms to policing in the United States in the wake of Floyd’s death while in Minneapolis police custody.

WATCH MORE: George Floyd’s Daughter Thanks Everyone Who Sent Letters, Gifts: ‘We Are So Grateful’

“Since the killing of George Floyd just one month ago, our country has seen protests grow, attitudes shift, and calls for change intensify,” the letter began. “We in the music and entertainment communities believe that Black lives matter and have long decried the injustices endured by generations of Black citizens. We are more determined than ever to push for federal, state, and local law enforcement programs that truly serve their communities. Accordingly, we are grateful for movement of the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 in the U.S. House of Representatives and urge its quick passage.”

“The Justice in Policing Act is not about marginal change; it takes bold steps that will make a real, positive difference for law enforcement and the communities they serve. We celebrate the long-overdue rejection of qualified immunity, emphasizing that law enforcement officers themselves are not above the law – that bad cops must be held accountable and victims must have recourse. We applaud the provisions to ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants, to establish a national police misconduct registry, to collect data and improve investigations into police misconduct, to promote de-escalation practices, to establish comprehensive training programs, and to update and enhance standards and practices.”

WATCH MORE: Meghan McCain Calls For Police Reform Following The Death Of Rayshard Brooks

“This legislation will not only promote justice; it will establish a culture of responsibility, fairness, and respect deserving of the badge. Our communities and nation look to you to take a stand in this extraordinary moment and we respectfully ask that you vote YES on the Justice in Policing Act of 2020.”

And it isn’t only pop stars throwing their weight behind the bill—massive record labels including Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group and Sony Music Group signed on as well!

The bill, which passed the House Judiciary Committee last week, will be voted on by the House on Thursday. It is likely to pass the House, but will face opposition in the Republican-controlled Senate.

WATCH MORE: Kanye West Donates $1 Million To Prison Reform Charities For Kim Kardashian’s Birthday

The Justice In Policing Act would include a number of changes to the way police departments operate, including “: 1) establish a national standard for the operation of police departments; 2) mandate data collection on police encounters; 3) reprogram existing funds to invest in transformative community based policing programs; and 4) streamline federal law to prosecute excessive force and establish independent prosecutors for police investigations.”

Many of the stars who expressed their support for the letter have been vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement. Ariana Grande attended multiple protests; Justin Bieber is using his platform to raise awareness for the movement; and Rihanna’s company Fenty paused all sales on Blackout Tuesday.