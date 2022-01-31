Rihanna Is Pregnant! Singer and A$AP Rocky Expecting First Child Together

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are going to be parents together!

The 33-year-old fashion icon debuted her baby bump while in New York City over the weekend. Rihanna braved the frigid temperature to show off her bump while wearing an oversized hot pink jacket that was unbuttoned to reveal her belly that was covered in a gold necklace and jewels in paparazzi photos captured by Diggzy/Shutterstock of the parents-to-be.

The couple who have been together since November 2020, have both been open in the past about their desire to start a family.

The rapper told GQ in May, that parenthood was “in my destiny, absolutely.” Adding, “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Rihanna in March 2020 told British Vogue that having children was definitely in her future and that she could see herself having three or four children within the next 10 years.

The entrepreneur has been photographed throughout New York over the last few days wearing fashion that concealed her growing bump.