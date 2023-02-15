Rihanna Poses With Baby Boy & A$AP Rocky On British Vogue Cover In Fierce First Family Photo

Only Rihanna can make new motherhood look so fierce!

Just days after revealing her second pregnancy on the Super Bowl LVII halftime stage, the music and business icon slayed alongside beau A$AP Rocky and their nine-month-old baby boy for the trio’s first family photo on the cover of British Vogue.

The image is featured on the mag’s March cover and celebrates Rih’s most personal new chapter yet, as she leads the way holding A$AP’s hand while the rapper cradles their infant on a picturesque beach.

The proud parents and their bundle of joy all sported chic black looks for the stylish shoot, with RiRi in a sleek maxi dress with a halter neckline and thigh-high slit, A$AP in a leather vest and trousers, and baby boy matching his famous mom and dad in a Chrome Hearts diaper which Rihanna raved over, calling it “gothic” in her interview with Vogue.

It’s no surprise to hear that singer and Fenty mogul told is particular about her son’s wardrobe. The 35-year-old told Vogue that after being disappointed with current babywear, she now gets the little one’s clothes made to make sure her ideas can come to fruition.

“When you come up with something in your head, half the time it is not available because kids’ clothes are so … they’re sooo boring,” she said. “I’m like, ‘This is what y’all been doing to these people’s kids all along?’”

In fact, the experience may even inspire Rihanna’s next venture – a possible Fenty children’s line.

“I feel like the kids need it,” she told the publication, reportedly shouting: “Let’s get these kids cool. These kids deserve to be cool.”

— Erin Biglow