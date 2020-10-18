Rob Riggle’s Wife Files For Divorce After 21 Years Of Marriage

Comedian Rob Riggle and wife Tiffany are getting divorced after 21 years of marriage.

Tiffany filed for divorce on Oct. 5, multiple outlets confirm. Tiffany cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and listed their date of separation as May 2, according to TMZ, which first reported on the news. Tiffany has also requested joint custody of their children, daughter Abigail, 16, and son George, 12.

A rep for Rob did not immediately respond to Access Hollywood’s request for comment.

Rob rose to fame in movies, “The Hangover” and “Step Brothers” and most recently worked alongside Robert De Niro in “The War with Grandpa,” which was released this month.

Prior to his Hollywood career, Rob served 23 years as a Marine with deployments to Liberia, Kosovo and Afghanistan before retiring in 2013 as a lieutenant colonel. Throughout his military career he also pursued comedy, which ultimately led to his big break in Hollywood.

In a 2013 interview with the Kansas City Star, Rob opened up about meeting his wife in 1997 after a friend invited her along for drinks and admitted that he was beyond smitten with her.

“I was so impressed, then I got nervous and squirrely. But I got her laughing, and that’s all that mattered,” he told the newspaper.