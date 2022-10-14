Robbie Coltrane, ‘Harry Potter’s’ Hagrid, Dead At 72

Robbie Coltrane has passed away.

The “Harry Potter” star died on Friday at the age of 72, according to the actor’s agent Belinda Wright.

“My client and friend Robbie Coltrane OBE passed away on Friday October 14. Robbie was a unique talent, sharing the Guinness Book of Records’ Award for winning three consecutive Best Actor Baftas for his portrayal of Fitz in Granada TV’s series Cracker in 1994, 1995 and 1996 with Sir Michael Gambon,” Wright said in a statement obtained by Access Hollywood.

The statement continues, “He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years… Please respect Robbie’s family’s privacy at this distressing time.”

Robbie is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his two children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell.

The beloved actor was known for his role as Rubeus Hagrid in all of the “Harry Potter” films, Fitz in “Cracker” and Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky in the James Bond films, “GoldenEye” and “The World Is Not Enough.”

Robbie appeared earlier this year in HBO Max’s documentary, “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,” and he shared what the “Harry Potter” movies and Hagrid would do for many generations to come.

“The legacy of these movies is that my children’s generation will show them to their children. So, you could be watching them in 50-years’ time, easy. I’ll not be here sadly… but Hagrid will,” he said.