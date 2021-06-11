Robin Williams’ Son Zak and Wife Welcome Baby Girl Named Zola

Robin Williams’ son Zak Williams and his wife Olivia June have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Zola.

The couple who welcomed their daughter last month, just announced the news on Instagram with a few sweet photos. Zak and Olivia’s new baby joins the couple’s 2-year-old son McLaurin “Mickey” Clement.

“Introducing our newest member of the family, Zola June Williams! Since joining us, she’s getting on amazingly with her big brother @mickeycwilliams and has proven to be one laid back little girl,” Zak wrote on Instagram alongside the photos. “@heyoliviajune is doing awesome and we are over-the-moon to be welcoming Zola into the world!”

The new mom of two also posted about their new bundle of joy, writing, “It’s hard to believe it’s already been a little over two weeks since we welcomed our sweet baby girl, Zola June Williams, into the world!! It’s been a whirlwind of love and laughs as a family of four. Mickey is the best big brother, so helpful and so hyped. @zakpym and I couldn’t be happier and more in love with our growing family. ❤️.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CP9tOb_pG9J/

Olivia announced that they couple were expecting baby no. 2 in December on Instagram, writing, “We are thrilled to use the excuse of Christmas jammies to announce that @zakpym and I are expecting a baby girl to turn us into a family of four (six if you count our fur children) this May 2021!”

The couple tied the knot in October 2020 but have known each other since 2014. The newlyweds both shared photos from the special day and penned heartfelt tributes to one another.

Zak wrote at the time, “I had the great joy of marrying my best friend and mother of our son Mickey, @heyoliviajune, yesterday during an outdoor wedding with a few close friends and family.”

“Married my best friend and love of my life today. @zakwilliams you were already stuck with me forever, and now it’s legally so,” Olivia shared.

