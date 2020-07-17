Ruth Bader Ginsburg Says Cancer Returned But Chemotherapy Is Yielding Positive Results

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announced on Friday that her cancer has returned.

The 87-year-old shared in a statement that she is currently undergoing chemotherapy which is yielding “positive results” and has no plans to stop being a member of the court.

“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that,” she said in a statement released by the court.

Ginsburg who was just released from the hospital this week for a possible infection said that it was unrelated to the cancer and so was her recent hospitalization in May.

“On May 19, I began a course of chemotherapy (gemcitabine) to treat a recurrence of cancer. A periodic scan in February followed by a biopsy revealed lesions on my liver. My recent hospitalizations to remove gall stones and treat an infection were unrelated to this recurrence,” the statement read.

Adding, “Immunotherapy first essayed proved unsuccessful. The chemotherapy course, however, is yielding positive results. Satisfied that my treatment course is now clear, I am providing this information.”

“My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease. I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment. I will continue bi-weekly chemotherapy to keep my cancer at bay, and am able to maintain an active daily routine. Throughout, I have kept up with opinion writing and all other Court work.”

Ginsburg who is the oldest member of the court was appointed by Bill Clinton and took the oath of office in 1993. She’s the second female justice in history to be confirmed to the court. Ginsburg has become a pop culture icon with memes and photos dubbing her the “Notorious R.B.G” after she became the only serving female justice in 2006. She’s be portrayed on “Saturday Night Live” and has even had a documentary made about her which premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

Jennifer Lopez has even sought out marriage advice from her and she preps for her fourth marriage to Alexander Rodriguez. Ginsburg shared the story while speaking at the 2019 Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, D.C. Top star called her and they met at her chambers for visit.

In a video clip posted by, “The Hill” RBG explained, “She mostly wanted to ask if I had any secret about a happy marriage,” Ginsburg said. “But how A-Rod is traveling with her to concerts all over the world.” Ginsburg told a story about her own mother’s advice to her on her wedding day, “It helps sometimes to be a little deaf.”

Ginsburg was married her husband Marty for more than 50 years before he died of cancer in 2010. She has spoken openly in the past about him being a supportive husband throughout her trailblazing career.

