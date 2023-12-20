Ryan Gosling Releases Surprise Christmas Version Of Hit ‘Barbie’ Song ‘I’m Just Ken’

Ryan Gosling is bringing a new dose of Kenergy to the holiday season!

The “Barbie” star gifted fans with a surprise EP this week that features a Christmas version of “I’m Just Ken,” his hit song from the blockbuster movie. Ryan reteamed with “Barbie” soundtrack producer Mark Ronson for the project, fittingly titled “Ken the EP,” and the pair even dropped a music video to pair with the release.

The clip shows Ryan, Mark and their production team recording the track in a Christmas-decorated studio as Ryan belts alongside a string section.



An acoustic recording and dance remix of “I’m Just Ken” are also available on the EP, and Mark took to Instagram to reflect on his first impression of Ryan’s take on the “Barbie” song when they first met early into the film’s prep.

“Not only did he bring a broken falsetto, a hefty growl, & everything in between, he brought the emotional resonance of a great actor who’d been living in a role for the past 6 months,” Mark raved, admitting he was “star-struck” over Ryan at first.

The musician went on to share his excitement over seeing “the world fall in love” with Ryan’s portrayal of Ken as “Barbie” became a global phenomenon, and he noted that the pair’s bond grew deeper as they connected over music.

Their friendship became so solid, in fact, that they ended up recording and releasing “Ken the EP” over the course of just a week!

“Barbie: The Soundtrack” is an acclaimed companion to the movie in its own right, with Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” and Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” joining “I’m Just Ken” as Best Original Song nominees for the 2024 Golden Globes.