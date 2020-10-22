Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Celebrate His First Time Voting As An American

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are showing off their patriotism – and punchlines!

The couple celebrated Ryan’s first time voting in a U.S. election on Thursday, smiling for a pair of cute Instagram snaps while holding their mail-in ballots. Both stars shared the pics on their respective Instagram feeds and noted how, um, memorable the milestone was for Canada native Ryan.

“This is my first time voting in America. I’d like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving,” Ryan teased in his caption. “It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I’m a little tired. But proud. #VoteEarly.”

Blake matched her husband’s winking tone, of course, proving once again that the pair’s signature sense of humor always wins in a landslide!

“It was Ryan’s first time. He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend. #VoteEarly,” Blake wrote.

Fans and famous friends flocked to the comment sections on both posts to not only congratulate Ryan on exercising his civic duty but also applaud his and Blake’s joint comedic efforts.

The “Deadpool” star may have been the primary focus of the festivities, but Blake’s trademark style got some attention, too!

Though the A-listers posted nearly identical photos, Blake’s version had one noticeable difference which followers quickly pointed out – her strappy sandals appeared drawn on!

Many may not have even noticed the mom of three’s faux heels, but a quick comparison to Ryan’s shot in which she posed barefoot and standing on her tiptoes gave it away.

Can you blame Blake for wanting her ensemble to be picture-perfect? She and Ryan always have our vote!

