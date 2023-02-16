Ryan Seacrest Leaving ‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’ And His Replacement Gets Announced

Ryan Seacrest announced during Thursday morning’s show that he is leaving “Live with Kelly and Ryan” after 6 years.

He also revealed that Kelly Ripa’s husband and actor Mark Consuelos will be taking his place as her permanent co-host. Mark has been a frequent guest host on the show. The show will now be called, “Live with Kelly and Mark.”

“This is something that she and I have been talking about for a long time, and it was a tough, tough decision. Last year we spoke, and I made the decision to make this my last season as co-host,” he shared during the show.

The 48-year-old host admitted that he was emotional but promised that he wouldn’t cry. Kelly said during the show, “You are family here. We love you. We are so proud of you. I know how much of a sacrifice it’s been. I know how exhausting it’s been going back and forth [from New York to L.A.].”



“Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career,” Seacrest said. “She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other’s lives, I will miss our mornings together. I also want to thank [executive producer] Michael Gelman and the entire staff and crew – we’ve made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America. It’s been a memorable ride and now I’m excited to pass the baton to Kelly’s ‘real’ husband, Mark,” Ryan shared.

Kelly also shared some kind words about Ryan and how much she’ll miss him as her co-host. “I’m so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan,” Kelly said in a statement. “Ryan’s energy, passion and love for entertainment is one-of-a-kind.”



Ryan originally joined the show for three years and ended up staying for six, he plans to return to the West Coast where he will continue hosting “American Idol” and “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”

Kelly joined the show in 2001 when she replaced Kathie Lee Gifford and became a co-host alongside Regis Philbin. After celebrating 10 years together on the show, Philbin announced his departure and his last how was in November 2011. The iconic daytime talk show host died in July 2020 at 88 years of age.

Michael Strahan joined “Live!” following Regis’ departure and hosted alongside Kelly from September 2012 until April 2016 when he left to join “Good Morning America” full time. Ryan joined the show full time the following year.