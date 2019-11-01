Saoirse Kennedy Hill Died Of An Accidental Overdose (Reports)

Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughter Saoirse Kennedy Hill tragically died on August 1st from an apparent overdose but new details have emerged listing it as “accidental.”

The 22-year-old apparently was found unresponsive at her family’s Massachusetts compound. The death certificate notes that she died from a toxic mixture of methadone, alcohol, and prescription drugs, according to multiple reports. Her manner of death was listed as “accidental,” the reports say.

Rescue workers had been called to the home of Saoirse’s grandmother, Ethel Kennedy, around 2:30 PM on August 1. Saoirse was pronounced at the Cape Cod Hospital later that day.

New reports citing the death certificate released from the state medical examiner’s office say the drugs in Saoirse’s system combined with alcohol ultimately led to her death. Doctors found methadone, sedatives diazepam and nordiazepam, fluoxetine (also known as Prozac) and norfluoxetine in Saoirse’s system, the reports allege.

Saoirse had been open about her struggles with depression and mental health in the past. She had even admitted to attempting to take her own life in a 2016 op-ed she wrote for her high school paper after a friend “broke serious sexual boundaries” with her.

“I did the worst thing a victim can do, and I pretended it hadn’t happened,” she wrote at the time. “This all became too much, and I attempted to take my own life.” Since then, Saoirse had become an advocate for mental health.

Her family issued heartbroken statements in the wake of her death. “The world is a little less beautiful today,” Saoirse’s 91-year-old grandmother said in a statement.

Our thoughts are with the Kennedy family during this hard time