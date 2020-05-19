Sarah Hyland Is Nearly Unrecognizable After Dying Her Hair Cherry Red In Quarantine

Sarah Hyland is the latest star to give her hair a DIY transformation in quarantine – and now, we barely recognize her!

In a quartet of Instagram selfies, the “Modern Family” alum revealed she dyed her signature brunette locks a vibrant shade of red while self-isolating at home.

“I wanna be where the people are…” she captioned the photos, picking song lyrics from “The Little Mermaid” in reference to her Princess Ariel-esque ‘do.

Sarah also told fans that she was solely responsible for her makeover, gushing, “I did this all by myself! Very proud.”

While Sarah did an excellent job, the color didn’t turn out quite as she initially planned!

“It was supposed to be pink… Thanks Venus Retrograde,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

The actress’ friends were stunned by her transformation and filled her comment section with their excitement.

“Omfg. Should I do this?! What day is it?! You look better than a New York pretzel from a shady cart in front [of the] @metmuseum,” Michelle Trachtenberg quipped.

“SARAH!!!” Debby Ryan gushed.

“Werrrrrrrrlklkklkll😍❤️🙌🏼,” wrote Vanessa Hudgens, a longtime friend of the TV star and a bridesmaid in her upcoming wedding to Wells Adams.

WATCH: Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Currently Have ‘No Wedding Plans’: ‘What’s The Point?’



Wells told Access Hollywood earlier this month that he and Sarah put their planning for their big day on hold amid the pandemic.

“There are no wedding plans. I think the thought was that we would originally start thinking about that around this time, and now that this has happening, you know, what’s the point of even trying to get something solidified with everything being so up in the air?” he said.

In her recent birthday post for Wells, Sarah referenced the wrench the pandemic had thrown in their plans, and she even joked that a small, impromptu wedding may be in their future.

“2020 has not gone the way we thought it would but my love for you is at least one thing that will never change,” she wrote in part. “Thank you for your laugh, your jokes, your sunshine. I’m so grateful to have spent another year around the sun with you. You’re a dream come true and my true north 😉 Who knows? Maybe we’ll get married at city hall and use this picture as our announcement. I love you more than words can say. To Pluto and Back Baby.”