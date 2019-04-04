Sarah Hyland Posts Happy and Healthy Update Following Hospital Stay

After spending a week at the hospital, Sarah Hyland is back at it looking fire in a tiny bikini!

The “Modern Family” star took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a sexy video showing off her dance moves while enjoying some vacation time on a boat.

“I love dancing. I love boats. I love lamp,” she joked using the classic “Anchorman” line.

Sarah revealed on her Instagram Story last week that she was battling pink eye and a viral respiratory infection and was trying just about anything to feel better.

“I just want to be better. I got my roots touched up yesterday,” she said.

Luckily, her sweet BF Wells Adams was there to lighten the mood!

“Well I’m out of the hospital. Wells just informed me that it’s National Puppy Day,” she said from her bed.

But, the 28-year-old actress made the recovery look easy as she flaunted her AMAZING bikini body with a floppy beach hat and shades.

Sarah has never been short of sexy bikini snaps to post in sickness or in health!

Last week, she wished a friend happy birthday with another bikini shot that put her abs on full display!

Glad we have Sarah to pump us up at the gym and when the sniffles set in!