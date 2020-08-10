‘Saved By The Bell’ Revival Teaser Includes Classic Moments Fans Will Never Forget

“Saved By the Bell” stars and fans are “so excited” to return to Bayside High!

A new trailer for the ’90s classic’s anticipated revival dropped on Monday, promising throwbacks to the original series longtime fans will enjoy, as well as a fresh look at the new generation of students taking over.

Returning stars including Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley are reprising their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, respectively, but this time the characters are Bayside faculty reminiscing about their high school glory days.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen will also return as It couple Zack Morris, now the governor of California, and Kelly Kapowski. The pair’s son, Mac (Mitchell Hoog) and Jessie’s son, Jamie (Belmont Cameli), are among the Bayside teens rounding out the cast of newcomers, alongside Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez), Aisha (Alycia Pascual-Pena), Lexi (Josie Totah) and Devante (Dexter Darden).

In addition to favorite neighborhood hangout The Max, other OG “Saved By the Bell” shoutouts in the clip include Jessie warning the kids about the dangers of caffeine pills – a reference to an iconic episode centered on Jessie’s emotional struggle with juggling school and her personal life.Back in January, Mario shared a sneak peek at him and Elizabeth smiling together over an early script and teased that fans will be more than happy with what’s in store.

“It’s all coming together, people! Can’t wait for you to check it out!” he wrote in part.

“Saved By the Bell” doesn’t have an exact premiere date yet but is expected to drop on Peacock “soon,” according to the streaming platform.

Access Hollywood and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.

— Erin Biglow