Scooter Braun’s First Impression Of Taylor Swift Prior To Music Label Drama Might Shock You

Scooter Braun claims that there (seriously) wasn’t any bad blood between him and Taylor Swift when they met early in her career.

In an interview with Billboard, the music manager stressed how kind Taylor and everyone else at her former label Big Machine was when he first met them all.

“Taylor was kind, Scott (the founder of the label) was kind – everyone was kind to me and Justin [Bieber] when we were doing that show, and you don’t forget those things,” he told the outlet. “I never forgot that, and we started a friendship.”

Scooter also defended his acquiring of Big Machine and vouched for the positive changes that he has brought to the label.

“If Scott sold the company to someone else, then they would have done what usually happens, which is you take the catelogs, you strip it all down, people get laid off – and that’s not right.”

“We’re trying to build an artist-first environment,” he continued. “And in a climate with a lot of prayers, get the leverage we need to help our creators go after their dreams.”

Scooter’s revelations come after his public feud with Taylor.

Last month the “Shake It Off” singer accused the music mogul of allegedly “bullying” her in a lengthy Tumblr post.

Tay also claimed that she was not given the opportunity to purchase her own master recordings before Big Machine Label Group was sold to Scooter’s Ithaca Holdings in a $300M sale, which she said made her feel “sad and grossed out.”

Her allegations quickly ignited an intense feud in which music execs (like Big Machine’s founder Scott Borchetta) questioned the validity of her claims and A-Listers took to social media to pick a side.

As for Taylor, the pop icon has kept quiet since her scathing post and is now signed with Universal Music Group.