Taylor Swift’s Lawyer Says She Was Never Given A Chance To Buy Her Masters

Taylor Swift’s lawyers stand behind her claim that she wasn’t given the opportunity to buy her masters.

Over the weekend, the “You Need To Calm Down” singer posted a lengthy Tumblr message bashing music manager Scooter Braun after he acquired her music catalog in a $300 million deal with Big Machine Records.

READ: Taylor Swift Shades ‘Manipulative’ Scooter Braun After He Acquired Her Music Catalog In $300 Million Deal

In the post, Taylor said that she learned of the deal with “the rest of the world” and felt “sad and grossed” out that the buyer of all her music was a man she alleged had incessantly bullied her.

Big Machine’s former CEO Scott Borchetta responded to her negative remarks, claiming that Taylor was made aware of the deal and had the opportunity to purchase her own masters.

The music tycoon said that he offered Taylor a deal that included 100% of all Taylor Swift assets that would be given to her immediately upon signing off on the new agreement.

READ: Why Fans Are Accusing Taylor Swift Off Ripping Off Beyonce’s 2011 Music Video

But, Taylor said that this deal involved trading new albums for old ones, which is why she walked away.

The “Reputation” singer’s legal team backed up her claims that Scott’s offer was not an outright sale of all her masters like his statement made it seem.

“Scott Borchetta never gave Taylor Swift an opportunity to purchase her masters, or the label, outright with a check in the way he is now apparently doing for others,” Taylor’s attorney Donald Passman said in a statement to People.

Other advocates of the musician including Cara Delevingne and Halsey came to her defense, while Scooter’s clients, including Sia and Demi Lovato, stood by his side.

Scooter has not commented on the controversy.