Sean Connery Dead At 90

Sean Connery has died at the age of 90, his family confirmed to the BBC.

Connery died overnight in his sleep in the Bahamas, his health had been declining, according to the BBC.

The legendary actor will forever be known for his portrayal as the first James Bond and subsequently appearing in seven of the iconic action spy films.

He was just 30 years old when he first appeared in the movie adaption of the James Bond novels which launched his career. He went on to star in “From Russia With Love,” “Goldfinger,” “Thunderball,” and “You Only Live Twice” from 1963 to 1967. He then appeared in 1971’s “Diamonds Are Forever” and then in an unofficial Bond film “Never Say Never Again” in 1983.

Some of his other memorable roles include “The Man Who Would Be King,” “The Name of the Rose,” “The Untouchables.”

The Scottish actor married to Diane Cilento in 1962 and the couple welcomed a son a year later but split in 1973. Two years later, he tied the knot with Micheline Roquebrune in 1975. He is survived by his wife Micheline and his son Jason Connery.

