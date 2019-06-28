See Britney Spears Channel Her ‘Hit Me Baby One More Time’ Look

We must confess we still believe that Britney Spears can still rock a plaid skirt 20 years later!

The 37-year-old pop icon took to Instagram on Thursday to share a selfie wearing an outfit that was putting off some serious “Hit Me Baby One More Time” vibes.

“I went shade shopping today but found nothing,” she captioned the photo. “But I did find a nice bracelet.”

The “Oops…I Did It Again” singer wore a black and white plaid skirt with a white sleeveless top that was sinched in a knot – seems pretty close to her iconic outfit from the 1998 music video, right?!

Here’s the vid for reference (or if you are just feeling nostalgic):



Just add the braided pigtails and the knee-high grey socks and the looks are nearly identical!

Earlier this week, Britney shared some purchases from her successful shopping trip in Turks and Caicos with her mom Lynn.

“Today is my last day here in Turks and Caicos and these are the beautiful purchases that I got to remember this beautiful, beautiful place,” she said in an Instagram video.

“Coolest hats ever here,” she said about her haul. “So much fun.”

The “Toxic” singer shared plenty of snaps from her Caribbean getaway including lots of bikini shots!

Britney appears to be in good spirits following a tumultuous couple of months in and out of a mental health facility and outpatient therapy.