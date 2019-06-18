Watch Britney Spears Break Down Her Summer Exercise Routine

Britney Spears is working on her fitness and sharing some tips along the way!

The “Toxic” hitmaker took to Instagram on Monday to share her exercise routine in a backyard workout video.

“I’ve been working really hard to loose weight,” she said in the caption. “For me 3 pounds is like 7 pounds it’s a lot.”

The 37-year-old pop queen explained that she likes doing “isolated movement” because of her background as a gymnast.

Some of the isolated movements shown in her workout video include: standing squats, tricep curls, side plank leg lifts and an impressive kick series!

“My body has muscle memory, cus I used to be a gymnast and I can bulk up,” she wrote. “The key to my workout is repetition, but that gets boring so I have a booklet I’ve made with all my favorite exercises.”

The mother-of-two revealed that her music also helps motivate her workout.

“I usually wear headphones,” she said. “Music takes me away.”

“I know I don’t look perfect here, but I’m working on it,” she added. “Hopefully one day I can give my boyfriend’s abs a run for their money.”

The “Womanizer” singer put her bikini body on display last weekend on a yacht in Miami with her BF, Sam Asghari.

A source close to Britney revealed earlier this month that she is spending as much time as possible with her personal trainer beau following the ongoing drama surrounding her conservatorship.

“They are seeing each other as much as possible and doing activities to get out of the house, [such as] making food together and working out real hard,” the insider explained.

It’s nice to see Britney leaning on her bae (and his abs) through this complicated time!

