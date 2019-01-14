Selena Gomez is back in action.

On Monday, the “Wolves” singer shared her first message to fans since she took a three-month hiatus from Instagram.

During her time away from the internet, the 26-year-old reportedly suffered from a panic attack at the hospital and subsequently underwent treatment, making her social media return all the more significant.

“It’s been a while since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support,” she wrote.

Selena went on to hint at the hurdles she faced in 2018, which she admitted were “not easy.”

“Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth,” she wrote. “It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming.”

“Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead,” she continued. “Love you all.”

The “13 Reasons Why” executive producer paired her note with a trio of dreamy, black-and-white Polaroids. In one, she struck a serene pose in a ruffled, off-the-shoulder top. In another, she got silly with a magnifying glass. The final photo showed her at peace in bed, her hand gently placed on her forehead.

While this is Selena’s first personal post since September, she hasn’t been totally absent from the ‘gram. The songstress has made a few appearances on her friends’ accounts over the past few weeks.

Last month, former “The Fosters” star Bailee Madison shared a snowy snap of her and the Disney Channel alum having a blast in Big Bear, Calif.

“My snow [angels],” Bailee captioned the photo.

Following the new year, Selena enjoying a sunset horseback riding sesh with pals Anna Collins and Raquelle Stevens.

A few days later, she kicked back with Cazzie David and bestie Taylor Swift for a fun girls’ night. Tay shared a blurry selfie of their gal time on Instagram, which showed Selena grinning from ear to ear.

“20wineteen,” the “Dress” singer wrote alongside the pic.