Selena Gomez Re-Follows Gigi And Bella Hadid On Instagram Two Years After The Weeknd Drama

Selena Gomez may have two smash hits on the charts right now, but that didn’t stop the singer from reaching out to repair old wounds.

It seems the “Lose You To Love Me” singer has re-followed both Bella and Gigi Hadid on Instagram nearly two years after they all unfollowed each other. The original social media drama stemmed from Selena dating Bella’s ex—The Weeknd front man Abel Tesfaye.

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 01: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd attend the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Huffington Post)

Let’s go back to when the drama began. Selena and Abel were first pictured kissing in January 2017, less than two months after Abel had split from model Bella Hadid. Abel and Bella had dated from early January 2015 until late November of 2016.

WATCH: Is The Weekend’s New Album About Selena Gomez And Bella Hadid?

Reports at the time said Bella unfollowed both The Weeknd and Selena on Instagram the day after the initial kissing photos were released. Two months later, Abel and Selena also unfollowed Bella. The next month, the duo went to Coachella together and made their relationship Instagram official.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 20: The Weeknd and Bella Hadid arrives at the The Daily Front Row “Fashion Los Angeles Awards” 2016 at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 20, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

But Selena and Abel didn’t last long—the pair called it quits sometime in late 2017. Soon after, Selena was pictured with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, while Abel and Bella reconciled a few weeks later as well. Bella and Abel were together again until August 2019.

Now for the first time since the fateful Selena-Abel kissing photos, it appears the singer is attempting to patch things up. A search of Selena’s Instagram followers revealed she now follows both Bella and Gigi! Gigi followed the singer back—Bella has yet to return the favor.

Interestingly enough, both Gigi and Selena are OG members of Taylor Swift’s squad! Looks like girl power won out in this case.

