Selma Blair’s 7-Year-Old Son Shaves Off Her Hair In At-Home Salon Session: ‘Back To My Roots’

Short hair, don’t care! Selma Blair is rocking a killer chop thanks to some help from an adorable stylist.

The actress’ 7-year-old son, Arthur Saint, took an electric shaver to his famous mom’s tresses on Friday. Selma gave her Instagram followers a peek at the at-home salon session mid-cut, and revealed that her dramatic ‘do is a welcome new start.

“Back to my roots,” she captioned the post.

Selma couldn’t help but also see the parental humor of the situation and shared some behind-the-scenes info like only a proud mom could.

“Barber who still says butthole whenever given an opportunity. I love him,” she joked of Arthur.

Though Selma didn’t go into detail about the inspiration behind her new look, one commenter seemed to understand how her multiple sclerosis symptoms could have played a role in the decision.

“Hair is SO HARD to deal with when you can’t lift your arms above your head,” they wrote.

“Yup,” Selma replied.

The 46-year-old went public with her MS diagnosis last year and has been forthcoming about the ups and downs of her journey ever since. Last month, she admitted she was in the midst of a rough patch and gave followers a candid update on her struggle to remain optimistic.

“Here’s a truth. I feel sick as all hell,” she wrote, captioning an up-close selfie from bed. “I am vomiting and all the things which are not polite to speak of.”

The “Cruel Intentions” star went on to share that Arthur “ran away” from her as she tried to get him to school. Despite the difficulties she faced in the moment, however, Selma ultimately made good on her promise to focus on the positive.

“So glad this is me and not my child,” she added, saluting parents who take care of their ill kids.

Selma and Arthur make one heartwarming mother-son duo, but don’t think his own chin-length mane is going anywhere. When one fan suggested that the boy might be ready to mimic Selma’s newly-shorn locks, she shot down the idea with a gentle dose of perspective.

“No. He loves his hair. He has a fresh life,” she wrote.

