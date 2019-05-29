Serena Williams Keeps Making Fashion Statements At The French Open

WATCH: Serena Williams & Her Mini-Me Daughter Olympia Rock Matching Retro Outfits



Serena Williams is serving up a major feminist fashion statement at the 2019 French Open!

The 37-year-old tennis player stepped on to the court for her first match this week wearing a custom off-white Nike two-piece set with a mesh underlay designed by Virgil Abloh.

Abloh, who is also the creator of his own Louis Vuitton menswear line, designed the iconic tutu that Serena wore during last year’s US Open.

The athlete’s high-fashion attire included a matching jacket printed with the French words for “Mother, Champion, Queen, Goddess.”

“It talks about me being a mom and me being a queen, as all women are. A champion,” she told the Tennis Channel after her first match. “It’s positive reinforcement for me, and I kind of love that.”

The bold fashion statement comes just one year after Serena’s black catsuit, which was designed to prevent blood clots, was banned by French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli after the 2018 French Open.

“One must respect the game and the place,” Giudicelli said about the banned sportswear.

Serena’s subtle clapback came when she won the first-round match at the 2018 US Open in the famous Virgil Abloh tutu, which explains why she is debuting more of his show-stopping looks this year!

Serena won her first round against Russia’s Vitalia Diatchenko on Sunday at the Open in Paris and will advance to the next round.

We can only hope that more tennis (and fashion) wins are to come!