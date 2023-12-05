Serena Williams Reveals Breastmilk Healed Sunburn Under Her Eye: ‘It Worked!’

Serena Williams is getting candid about a motherhood-inspired home remedy.

The tennis legend and new mom of two revealed that breastmilk helped heal a recent injury so well that even she was surprised at the results.

Serena, 42, explained the situation in a recent TikTok, telling fans that too much time in the sun on top of retinol treatment left her with a painful burn under her eye.

The athlete shared that she turned to breastmilk as a potential soothing solution and promised to keep followers updated on her progress.

“It works for my kid,” she explained, while dabbing the milk on her face. “They say put breastmilk on everything and I have a lot extra, so I’m gonna try it for a week and see how it goes.”

Lo and behold, Serena’s idea proved to be a good one!

“Ok is this totally weird?? I have to say after a week of using MY breast milk under my eye – it worked!” she wrote in her caption, teasing, “I’m dying to hear your thoughts. Be nice lol.”

Luckily, viewers applauded Serena’s innovation and took to the comment section with praise and their own trusty tactics for burns.

Serena and husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed their younger daughter, Adira, August and the couple are also parents to 6-year-old daughter Olympia – who knows how to give her mom a boost!

The 23-time Grand Slam champ told Access Hollywood at the CFDA Awards earlier this month how her first mini-me offered the ultimate seal of approval for her red carpet look.

“She saw the dress – it took her breath away. She’s like, ‘You look so pretty, Mom,'” Serena said. “So it felt really good.”