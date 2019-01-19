Shane Dawson is about to break the internet!

The YouTube phenom shared a teaser trailer for his new “Conspiracy Series” on Friday, and it’s currently the no. 1 trending video on the website with over 4.4 million views.

The 1:10 min long trailer features footage of Dawson along with his collaborator Andrew Siwicki as they investigate spooky conspiracy theories.

The 2-part series also will feature Dawson’s partner Ryland Adams, Morgan Adams and Garrett Watts.

It’s unclear exactly what theories will be causing fans to spiral in the series, but just the trailer has sent true stans into a frenzy online!

MY BRAIN AND SOUL AND HEART AND BODY CANNOT HANDLE THIS. PLEASE DON’T DO THIS TO US SHANE. PLEASE RETHINK THIS. — NICHOLAS MEGALIS (@nicholasmegalis) January 18, 2019

MY WIG CALLED, IT SAID THE FLIGHT WAS GREAT — Rᴜʙʏ:Aᴜʙᴜʀɴ-fb pls im lonely (@rubyauburn) January 18, 2019

The new series comes on the heels of a very successful year for Dawson, who released several epic series including the 8-part series “The Mind Of Jake Paul,” which collectively got over 147 million views.

He also launched another highly-successful 5-part series titled “The Secret World of Jeffree Star,” which collectively got over 116 million views.

But Shane’s most talked about series of the last year had to be his docuseries about the Tanacon fiasco, titled “The Truth About Tanacon.”

The 3-part series was so wildly successful that it even won Dawson a Streamy Award, which was accepted by Tana Mongeau herself.

The new “Conspiracy Series” drops Jan. 30…will you be watching?

— Stephanie Swaim