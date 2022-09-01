Sharon Stone Claims Younger Man Broke Up With Her After She Refused To Get Botox

Sharon Stone is done with Botox and doesn’t care who knows it.

The “Basic Instinct” actress opened up to journalist, Hala Gorani, for Vogue Arabia about her decision to not get the injectable and claimed that a younger man she was recently dating called it quits with her because of it.

During the candid conversation, Sharon recalled a time in her life when she used to get Botox and filler often, but a traumatic experience ended that for her.

“There were periods in the super fame when I got Botox and filler and stuff, and then I had this massive stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage and I had to have over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make the one side of my face come up again,” she told the publication.

The terrifying event transformed the anti-aging processes for her from “cute luxury to some kind of massive, painful neurological need,” she explained.

Ever since, Sharon has been turned off by the procedures, but when her ex asked if she uses it Sharon reveals she replied, “It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did.”

Following the interaction, the 64-year-old said he ended things with her.

“I saw him one more time after that and then he wasn’t interested in seeing me anymore,” she said, adding, “If you don’t see me for more than that, you’ll please find your way to the exit.”

Despite the split, Sharon says she is living her best life now.

“I feel like this is the most exciting and creative period of my life. I feel really, really happy. I’ve never been this joyful,” she gushed.

In July, the mom of three seemed to embody that mindset when she shared a photo of herself in a bikini poolside.

“Gratefully Imperfect on a Perfect Day,” she captioned the snap that went viral.

“I posted it because I feel like women become invisible once we become moms and you’re 45 and people walk by you like you’re not there,” Sharon said of the picture.

The Golden Globe winner went on to point out that sharing the sincere moment with her followers came after she and her friends decided they would work to lift each other up because “life doesn’t always make you feel like a winner as you grow older,” she explained.