Shawn Johnson & Andrew East Expecting Baby No. 3: ‘Here We Go Again!’

Shawn Johnson and her husband Andrew East are expanding their family of four!

The 31-year-old retired Olympic gymnast announced the exciting news on Wednesday.

“Swipe for a surprise,” Shawn wrote on the series of Instagram photos, which featured a picture of the professional athlete sitting at an ancient Olympics stadium in Greece, and then posing with her bump to the side.

The couple are already parents to 3-year-old daughter, Drew, and 2-year-old son, Jett, and their third little one is due in December.

Shawn and Andrew opened up about the pregnancy on Wednesday’s episode of their FamilyMade podcast, “Couple Things with Shawn and Andrew.”

“We are thrilled to say that we are expecting another baby! After months of trying, thinking we were pregnant and then being bummed we weren’t, and a couple times getting pregnant and experiencing loss early on, we’re confident this one is here to stay. We wanted to wait a while to officially announce the news. Here’s to all the nausea, cravings, back pain, and other fun things we go through that are totally worth it to ultimately hold a little baby in our arms. Here we go again,” Shawn shared.

The former Olympian continued on to explain why they chose to wait a little longer to publicly announce the exciting news.

“Since starting our YouTube channel, we’ve always shared the ups and downs of our pregnancy journey with the world. When I was pregnant with Drew and Jett, we decided to share the news early on which was really fun. We were also very open about our miscarriage in 2017 and the encouraging feedback from our online community really kept us going. But this might be our last go around and so this time we wanted to do something different. Now that we have kids to share the news with, it’s been special to take a little extra time to soak in the excitement as a family of four,” Shawn revealed.

As for baby No. 3’s gender and name, Shawn and Andrew are saying fans are going to have to wait, just like them.

“We waited to find out the gender with our daughter until she was born and then we got to experience a big gender reveal for our son. For the third baby, we’ve decided we want to be surprised again, there’s no greater feeling! It’s such a fun experience to have the birth and gender reveal bundled into one moment. We’ve started brainstorming names but haven’t locked anything in. We ideally want the name to have meaning and family ties, like our other two kids. We’re open to suggestions though! So let us know what you think would go well with Drew and Jett,” Shawn gushed.