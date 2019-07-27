Shay Mitchell Reveals What Kind Of Mother She’s Striving To Be

Shay Mitchell is ready to be a first-time mama!

Shay, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Matte Babel, opened up to Access about the kind of mother she is hoping to be to her future daughter.

The 32-year-old star confessed she is really just striving be a “good role model.”

Adding, “Just prove that she can do whatever she wants to do. That goes for everyone out there. So, you can do it all.”

The “Pretty Little Liars” alum also jokingly confessed that she just really wants her baby on the way to enjoy her upcoming Hulu comedy “Dollface,” which also stars Brenda Song and Kat Dennings.

“I hope she enjoys ‘Dollface’ when she grows up, and I hope she has really good friends around her like I did on and off the show. That is what I hope.”

Shay’s co-stars also revealed to Access how she managed to hide her baby bump on the set of the upcoming show. Brenda and Kat shared that the crew shot around Shay’s growing belly and fans won’t even see it when the show debuts in November.

Shay also confessed that she is really looking forward to seeing the show in a few months, so she can reflect back on her time being pregnant. The actress told Access that’s why she really wants the show to get picked up, so her journey of motherhood will continue to coincide with the new show.

“I want to bring her to work,” she quipped. “I would have three babysitters at all times … like hello! It would be perfect. I would just put her in other people’s trailers.”

Shay, who previously suffered a miscarriage in 2018, celebrated her pregnancy announcement on YouTube late last month with a vlog titled “Guess Who’s Preggers.” The star is expected to welcome a baby girl later this year.