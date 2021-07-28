Simone Biles Withdraws From Individual All-Around Finals At Tokyo Olympics

Star athlete Simone Biles will not defend her title in the 2020 Olympic games in an effort to focus on her mental health.

“After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health. Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week’s individual event finals,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Wednesday.

Jade Carey, who had the ninth highest score in qualifications, will compete in the individual all-around in her place.

“We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many,” USA Gymnastics said.

Simone stepped away from the women’s gymnastics team final at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday after only participating in the vault, where she scored the lowest score of her career at 13.766 after changing her plans for a Amanar vault for a simpler 1.5 twist. Despite the unexpected change, the team went on to win silver behind the athletes from the Russian Olympic Committee.



When asked about her physical and emotional state following the 24-year-old gymnast pulling out of the competition, she told “Today” host Hoda Kotb, “Physically, I feel good, I’m in shape. Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and the moment, you know, coming here to the Olympics and being the head star of the Olympics is not an easy feat. So, we’re just trying to take it one day at a time, and we’ll see.”

Simone took to social media after the team finals to praise her teammates.

“I’m SO proud of these girls right here. You girls are incredibly brave & talented! I’ll forever be inspired by your determination to not give up and to fight through adversity! They stepped up when I couldn’t. thanks for being there for me and having my back! forever love y’all,” she wrote.

Simone is the first woman since 1992 to advance to the final in all six possible Olympic events. She was set to compete in the team final, the individual all-around final, and in the vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor event finals.

