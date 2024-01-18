Snoop Dogg’s 24-Year-Old Daughter Cori Broadus Suffers ‘Severe Stroke’

Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus shared an Instagram Story on Thursday revealed that she suffered a “severe stroke.

The 24-year-old shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed with text that read, “I had a severe stroke this am. I started breaking down crying when they told me.”

She shared another image of a selfie wearing a face mask with the caption, “Like I’m only 24 what did I do in my past to deserve all of this.”



Cori, who is the only daughter of the rapper and his wife, Shanté Broadus, didn’t share any additional details on her medical emergency but she was diagnosed with Lupus at age 6.

Snoop spoke to People in 2010 about his daughter’s autoimmune disease, which took five years for doctors to diagnose.

“I felt helpless,” Snoop told People at the time. “No power, no friends.” His wife Shanté added further details, explaining, “No one could tell me what was wrong. They drew tons of blood and said she has old-person cells. They gave her all kinds of [medication]. But she went downhill.”

Snoop gushed about his daughter during the interview, sharing, “She’s the toughest little thing I’ve ever met. She’s on the honor roll, playing volleyball and softball, living life. She has all this joy. In the beginning lupus was winning. But now Cori is.”

