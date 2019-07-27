Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Keep Surviving Dog Close at Music Video Shoot After Other Pup’s Death (EXCLUSIVE)

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are keeping their surviving dog, Porky, close by after the pooch’s brother, Waldo, was killed in an accident.

The couple returned to the Lower East Side, where the accident happened just two days later to film a music video for The Jonas Brothers’ new hit “Only Human.” Sophie and Joe were both spotted by eyewitness, Jaime Fields, who tells Access exclusively that they had Porky on a leash during the shoot.

Their Alaskan Klee Kai, Waldo tragically died after being struck by a car in New York City on Wednesday, according to TMZ. Their dog was on a leash on the Lower East Side of Manhattan with their dog walker, when Waldo apparently broke free from the leash and ran into the street, the report adds.

Sophie and Joe got Waldo in April 2018 and got his brother Porky from the same litter.