Sophie Turner Compares Her ‘Game Of Thrones’ Character Sansa Stark To A Belieber!

Sophie Turner thinks that her “Game of Thrones” character Sansa Stark has a lot in common with a celebrity fan army IRL – the Beliebers!

The 23-year-old actress spoke with “Rolling Stone” alongside her on-screen sis, Maisie Williams, about life growing up in the spotlight and how she initially drew inspiration from Justin Bieber and his fan base.

“[Sansa] sees the world through rose-tinted glasses at the very beginning,” she recalled about Season 1. “She is completely oblivious to who the royal family are.”

“It’s like any Justin Bieber fan,” she went on. “They don’t realize Justin has a darkness about him.”

The “Dark Phoenix” star also revealed that she was always a fan of the “Sorry” singer.

She admitted that she had “a whole wall in [her] bedroom dedicated to him.”

“Game of Thrones” directors David Benioff and D. B. Weiss caught wind of this and suggested that Sophie use it in her acting!

“David and Dan always told me, ‘Look at Joffrey as if he’s Justin Bieber and imagine that life.’ That’s the trick,” she said.

Obviously, things didn’t work out with Sansa and Joffrey (if you aren’t caught up, sorry) and Sansa’s life was turned upside down.

But, Sophie gave us what could be considered a glimmer of hope for Sansa in the finale.

She told the outlet that the showrunners provided her with the storyboard of Sansa’s final scene in Season 8 – and she now has it hanging on her wall at home.

“I feel very satisfied with the ending of the entire show,” she said. “Every story arc came to a really good close.”