Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Send Love To Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner On Anniversary

It’s been a year since Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in France, and nobody is more excited for the duo than Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra!

Priyanka took to her Instagram story to share a stunning photo of Joe and Sophie walking down the aisle, writing, “Happy 1 year anniversary! Love you both!”

Nick shared the same photo to his Instagram story, captioning the shot, “Happy anniversary Jophie! Love you guys.”

At the sophisticated ceremony, Sophie stunned in a custom-made Louis Vuitton gown, featuring a v-neck, lace sleeves and a cut-out back with a matching veil. According to WWD, the dress took 10 embroiderers 1,050 hours for the 14 meters of tulle along with a design that was done digitally using 650,000 stitches.

This is technically the second of two wedding anniversaries that Joe and Sophie are celebrating—before their elegant French ceremony, they had a more laid-back round of nuptials in Las Vegas on May 1, following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Diplo captured the entire surprise wedding on his Instagram and country duo Dan + Shay also serenaded the couple with a performance of “Speechless” during the ceremony. That same day, Jonas and Turner obtained their marriage license, officially making them husband and wife.

What’s next for Joe and Sophie? They’re reportedly expecting their first child together! While the couple has yet to officially confirm the news, Sophie’s been spotted out and about sporting a baby bump!

— by Katcy Stephan