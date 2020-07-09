‘Southern Charm’ Star Cameran Eubanks Warns Tourists To ‘Stay Far Away From Charleston’ Amid Pandemic

Cameran Eubanks has no time for tourists visiting her current hometown of Charleston amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The former “Southern Charm” star revealed on her Instagram stories that fans had been asking her for tips on where to go in the city when they come to visit Charleston. The 36-year-old, who lives in the South Carolina city with her husband Jason Wimberly and daughter Palmer, had some blunt advice for viewers.

“I have people messaging me saying they are coming to Charleston on vacation this weekend and want restaurant recommendations. You might now be aware but we are LEADING the COUNTRY in new coronavirus cases. Charleston is literally NUMBER ONE,” Cameran wrote on Instagram.

“Jasons (sic) hospital is FULL and they are running out of PPE again. My advice: stay far away from Charleston.”

Cameran’s husband is an anesthesiologist at a local Charleston hospital, according to Bravo.

The reality star also shared a graphic from the New York Times that showed “places with the most new coronavirus cases per million residents” over the last week.

“Oh and we are third in the WORLD,” Cameran captioned the image.

Cameran has previously voiced her support for frontline workers, and encouraged her fans to follow social distancing protocols. The 36-year-old shared this drawing of doctors and nurses being saluted by Superman alongside the simple caption, “”#StayHome.”