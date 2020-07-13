‘Southern Charm’s’ Thomas Ravenel Welcomes Baby With Ex-Girlfriend Heather Mascoe

Thomas Ravenel is a father of three!

The “Southern Charm” alum and his ex-girlfriend, Heather Mascoe, welcomed their first kiddo together on June 29, a baby boy.

“We’ve named him Jonathan Jackson Ravenel and he was born by C-section,” the 57-year-old told Daily Mail.”We are both very happy. Heather is a phenomenal mom and they’re both doing well.”

Thomas is also a proud father to his daughter Kensie, 6, and son Saint, 4, whom he shares with Kathryn Dennis. The former couple went their separate ways in 2015, which was followed by a lengthy custody battle for their children.

Kathryn lost custody of her children in 2016 following a struggle with substance abuse. Following the end of “Southern Charm” season 6, a judge ruled that the exes would have joint custody of their kids in August 2019.

The former politician also admitted to the Daily Mail that it was a bit tricking explaining the arrival of his new baby to his two kids.

“It’s kind of difficult to explain to them, you know, ‘This is your half-brother – different mothers, same father.’ They were a little confused. In the end I just told them, ‘You’ll understand when you’re older!'”

Adding, “But they’ve Face Timed with the baby and they’re very excited to meet him. They’re getting ready to spend the week with their mother so we’re hoping they’ll meet him after that.”

News that the Bravo alum was expecting a baby started swirling back in March. Thomas and Heather, who is registered nurse and has two other kids from a previous relationship, started dating back in 2019. The duo have since called it quits. However, Thomas noted to the Daily Mail that exes are still friendly.

“That’s how I’d put our relationship, really good friends. She’s happy and I’m happy,” he said.

The happy baby news comes after Thomas was arrested in 2018 on charges related to an alleged sexual assault. He ultimately pleaded guilty to charges of third degree assault in September 2019.

WATCH: ‘Southern Charm’ Alum Thomas Ravenel Is Arrested On Suspicion Of Assault & Battery

