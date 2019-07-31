Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s Anniversary Tributes Are So Beautiful They Will Make You Ugly Cry

The king and queen of the court, Stephen and Ayesha Curry, are celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary and their tributes to one another basically redefined relationship goals.

The high school sweethearts took to Instagram on Wednesday to reminisce on the day they said, “I Do” and to show the world just how much they love each other (SPOILER: It’s a lot).

“This wasn’t today but this was the vibe to celebrate 8 years of officially doing life together,” the NBA star captioned a video with his wife. “Growing strong through all the ups and downs. Life is all about perspective, and my perspective is clear! That @ayeshacurry…that’s my baby right there…love you and thank you for being my Proverbbs 31:10-11 every day!”

Ayesha posted an equally adorable pic with her hubby and gushed about her life with the Golden State Warriors MVP that she described as an “infinite sea of bliss.” SWOON.

“My baby, my love, my life. What can I say. This is us 8 years married in, loving each other for 11 and we somehow still find reasons and things that we love about each other every day,” the restaurant owner wrote. “Each day with you is the ultimate blessing. Getting to do life with you is an infinite sea of bliss. Through our ups and downs we only become stronger and that is the ultimate key. When the trauma becomes the triumph you win! I love you forever and always constantly giving me the ultimate glory to God. Here’s to 8!”

These two clearly only have eyes for each other, but Ayesha wasn’t afraid to admit that she “hates it” when her husband gets too much attention from other women.

“The ladies will always be lurking, hoping for their moment and waiting,” she revealed on an episode of “Red Table Talk” in May. “You need to be aware of that. But for me, I honestly hate it.”

READ: Ayesha Curry Dishes On Hosting ‘Family Food Night’ Game Show

Despite the extra attention, it seems pretty obvious that Steph is a one-woman man that will always be ready to defend his love.

When the Internet criticized Ayesha’s “Milk Rock” dance moves last month, Steph clapped back saying, “Slow news day today, I see, huh? Just make sure you send me the video of you dancing at your own restaurant opening.”

Yep, we definitely can’t wait for 8 more years of THAT. 💗