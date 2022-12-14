Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ & Wife Allison Holker Danced Together To Christmas Music Days Before His Death

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and wife Allison Holker shared a sweet video dancing together to Christmas music together just days before he tragically died.

On Sunday, December 11th, the 34-year-old shared a video on Instagram of the couple dancing in front of their Christmas tree as Alicia Keys’ “December Back 2 June” played in the background.

The duo looked to be happy and were smiling at one another while breaking out into their choreography.

Allison captioned the video, writing, “Holiday Sunday Funday Dance!!! With my lover @sir_twitch_alot 🥹 #thebosshouse #holidayfun #dance #bossstudios.”

The “So You Think You Can Dance” alum and famed “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ passed away on Tuesday according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, Access Hollywood can confirm.

Law enforcement sources reportedly revealed to TMZ that his wife, Allison Holker, franticly went to an LAPD station that day and said that he had left home without his vehicle and wasn’t acting like himself. The outlet claims a short time later, officials got a call for a shooting at a hotel. Stephen was allegedly found dead there from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Allison confirmed his passing in a statement to Access Hollywood.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him,” the 34-year-old said. “He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory,” she added. “We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you,” she concluded.