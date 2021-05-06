‘Stranger Things 4’ Creepy Teaser Revealed: ‘Eleven Are You Listening?’

It’s almost time to return to the Upside Down for “Stranger Things” fans.

The Netflix hit show just released the first sneak peek of the upcoming fourth season on Thursday which seems to dive into the past of Millie Bobby Brown’s character Eleven.

The teaser appears to take place in the Hawkins National Laboratory with a group of children playing together before Dr. Martin Brenner who Eleven calls “papa” in the show, walks into the room to announce, “Today, I have something very special planned for you.”

Then the camera shows a room with the number 11 on it as the sound of deep breaths play in the background. The video ends with Dr. Brenner saying, “Eleven, are you listening?” before Eleven opens her eyes.

Most of the original cast members of the thriller is expected to return for the 4th season with Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Gaten Matarazzo who plays Dustin Henderson, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp at Will Byers, Caleb McLaughlin who plays Lucas Sinclair, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley and Joe Keery as Steve Harrington.

Dacre Montgomery who played Bill Hargrove in the 3rd season will not be returning after his character died to save Eleven from the Mind Flayer. Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco and Joseph Quinn will be joining the “Stranger Things” series as new characters.

In September 2019, Netflix announced that the show would be returning with a creepy teaser video.

